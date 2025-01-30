ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  90-DAY CAMPAIGN AGAINST VIOLENCE AND CRIME DEEMED A RESOUNDING SUCCESS  St. Kitts and Nevis to Implement Electronic Travel Authorization System in 2025  Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN welcomes Nigeria’s candidate for International Court of Justice as Federation intensifies African engagement  SPORTS MINISTRY INVESTS MILLIONS TO UPGRADE NATIONAL ATHLETIC FACILITIES  Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Announces Bold Measures to Combat Inflation 
Israeli female soldier released in Gaza as part of ceasefire deal 

30 January 2025
An Israeli female soldier held in Gaza has been released in the third phase of a ceasefire and captive exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The release of Agam Berger took place on Thursday as the captive emerged from under the rubble at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that has repeatedly been targeted by Israeli forces since it launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

A total of eight captives are due to be released today, including five Thai nationals and three Israelis.

The release of captives on Thursday will be taking place at locations across Gaza, including outside what used to be the house of former Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar in the southern city of Khan Younis.

For all the latest on the release and what’s happening in Gaza, you can follow our live coverage here.

In return, Israel is due to release 110 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons later today.

Last Saturday, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza and 200 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails as part of the agreement that halted more than 15 months of war.

More to come …

