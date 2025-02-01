World News
Israel, Hamas to exchange 3 captives in Gaza for 183 Palestinian prisoners
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said 183 Palestinian detainees will be freed from Israeli jails later today in the fourth exchange of captives held in Gaza.
- Hamas has identified the three Israelis due to be released today as Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas.
Related News
06 January 2025
Austrian president tasks far-right leader with forming government
19 January 2025
Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire won’t start until Hamas gives captives list
14 January 2025
Saudi Arabia announces plans to enrich and sell uranium
11 January 2025