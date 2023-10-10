Irish Town Primary School Recognizes World Mental Health Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 10, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Students and teachers at the Irish Town Primary School gave recognition to World Mental Health Day which is celebrated on October 10th each year.

In an interview with ZIZ News, Principal of the school, Shenel Byron-Cassius explained how they brought awareness of mental health disorders to the children.

Principal of Irish Town Primary School, Shenel Byron-Cassius

“October 10th is recognized as World Mental Health Day and we wanted to ensure that the student population at Irishtown Primary School were aware of the significance of today. We encourage our students to wear green tops with their tunics, skirts, and khaki pants. We also have green ribbons on sale and we have door displays of the different mental health disorders.”

Students reading Mental Health Day door display

She added that a pastor from the Zion Moravian Church also spoke to the students on the topic of mental health.

“This morning we had Pastor Onita Warner from the Zion Moravian Church speaking to the student population about mental health. It was very interactive, engaging, and informative. And we know our students are more educated and sensitized as it relates to mental health awareness, and we were happy to do our part.”

World Mental Health Day was celebrated this year under the theme “Mental Health Is A Universal Human Right”.

Prioritizing Mental Health in Schools