Ireland Fellows Programme for SIDS Launched

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 04, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation is pleased to advise the public of the launch of a fellowship programme called the Irish [Ireland] Fellows Programme for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The fellows’ programme, fully funded by the Irish Government under the auspices of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), aims to nurture and enable early to mid-career professionals with leadership potential to benefit from a prestigious, world-class, quality education. It is hoped that through this programme, enrolled future leaders will develop an in-country capacity to address climate change and its associated challenges and build positive relationships with Ireland.

This scholastic opportunity offers selected students the advantage of a fully-funded one-year master’s level programme at a higher education institution (HEI) in Ireland. The award will cover programme fees, flights, accommodation and living costs.

Eligible master’s level programmes in Ireland commence in August or September each year depending on the programme and will run for 10 and 16 months. The eligible fields of study are sustainable development, climate change, environmental science, sustainable technology, and engineering.

Applications for the academic year 2023/24 will be opened on 4th July 2022, and further information on the Programme can be had from the following link: Ireland Fellows Programme – SIDS | Ireland Fellows Programme (irishaidfellowships.ie)