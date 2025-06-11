ECCB Governor reflects on importance regional regulator CBI Regulator at Investment Gateway Summit 2025, ECCB Governor reflects on importance regional regulator CBI Regulator at Investment...  RLB International Airport fully owned by St Kitts and Nevis, refutes false claims  PM Dr Terrance Drew endorses 2025 Advance Passenger Information Bill, visits eTA System Unit  COFCOR Chairman Dr Denzil Douglas calls for attention to changing geopolitics  PM Drew presents Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen security and rehabilitation  Carib Brewery signs on as Platinum Sponsor for St Kitts Music Festival 
World News

Invisible victims: How Colombia plans to support kids orphaned by femicide 

11 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

According to the United Nations, eight Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador, have passed similar laws to support the dependents of femicide victims.

The need, advocates say, is great. In 2023, the United Nations estimated that 11 women each day were murdered because of their gender in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

In Colombia alone, at least 1,746 children were left parentless as a result of a femicide between 2019 and 2024, according to the Colombian Observatory of Femicides, an independently run research group that tracks violence against women.

Ramirez and her two siblings are among that number. She explained that her mother's murder left her feeling lost, as if her life were "senseless".

Luna Sofia Castro holds up a cellphone displaying a photograph of her deceased mother, Leidy Navarette.
Luna Castro holds up a photo of her mother, the late Leidy Navarrete [Christina Noriega/Al Jazeera]

“My mother supported me. She explained things I didn’t understand. She gave order to my life,” Ramirez said, sitting next to a framed photograph at her grandmother's house.

The picture showed Navarrete, a woman with long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail and a smile spread across her face.

“I feel like my life is in total chaos right now," Ramirez said. "I have no stability. I have no purpose.”

She hardly celebrates birthdays or holidays anymore. Christmas and Mother’s Day pass without family gatherings or the usual decorations to mark the occasion.

Like many children of femicide victims, Ramirez said she struggles to afford psychological support to treat her trauma. Her father, who drives a cement mixer for work, is unable to pay for therapy, which costs between 180,000 to 400,000 pesos or about $44 to $96 per session.

“If it weren’t for my two siblings,” Ramirez explained, “I wouldn’t have a reason to be alive today.”

 

Support us

Related News

17 May 2025

Iran’s leaders slam Trump for ‘disgraceful’ remarks during Middle East tour 

22 May 2025

Russia says it received Ukraine’s list of names for major prisoner swap 

14 May 2025

Trump meets Syria’s al-Sharaa, eyes normalisation of ties with Damascus 

23 May 2025

Pakistan, Afghanistan move towards ‘restoring ties’ in talks with China 