Investigations Continue Into Instacash Robbery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 17 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Investigations continue into a robbery that took place at “InstaCash,” at the S. L. Horsford’s Commercial Complex, in Basseterre on Saturday between 11:30AM and 12PM.

According to police, single male, armed and masked, entered the establishment and held the clerk at gunpoint. The assailant stole a sum of money and other items of value before escaping.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force processed the scene and collected pieces of evidence.

The police are strongly encouraging anyone who may have information about this or any other criminal matter to contact the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, at 707.