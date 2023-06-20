Investigations Continue Into Conaree Car Wash Shooting

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 23, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have released more information about investigations into a shooting incident at a car wash in Conaree on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the crime occurred between 11AM and noon and left nineteen (19)-year-old Ajani Evans of Conaree with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The police say that while working at GLO Car Wash, Mr. Evans was confronted by an armed assailant who fired a shot at him, striking him in the abdomen. He was then rushed to the Joseph N. France General Hospital in a private vehicle.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was rushed into emergency surgery. He is currently listed in stable condition. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected pieces of evidence.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.