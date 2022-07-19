Internal Opportunity for ATC Trainee

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) is seeking applications from suitably qualified, ambitious, and dedicated persons to join the Authority’s professional ranks as Air Traffic Control Trainees.

Job Summary

The Air Traffic Control Trainee shall work under strict supervision to acquire competency in directing and coordinating the overall activity of air traffic and associated activities within the designated Airspace.

Job Requirements

A Minimum of 4 O’Levels/CXC that must include Mathematics, English and Geography.

Must be computer literate.

Must meet industry physical and mental health standards.

The mandatory age range for applicants is 20-25.

The successful applicant(s) will be required to undergo the requisite training/testing to qualify as an ATC Officer.

Trainee(s) will be required to undergo and pass mandatory physical and visual examinations to qualify for the position.

Key Duties and Responsibilities: Assist the on-duty Air Traffic Control Officer to maintain the safe and efficient flow of all air traffic operations on or in the vicinity of the aerodrome. This includes aircraft, vehicles, and personnel in the manoeuvring area.

Assist the on-duty Air Traffic Controller to render all possible assistance to aircraft in emergency or distress.

Comply with procedures detailed in the unit’s operational manual.

Assist with the coordination of landing and take-off operations.

Contact Information

Interested, qualified persons should submit a résumé, cover letter and a copy of the academic certificate(s) to:

Human Resource Manager

St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority Admin Bldg. Bird Rock.

The deadline for receiving applications is Friday, July 29, 2022.