Inspector Phipps Outlines Traffic Restrictions Following Commissioning of New Traffic Signal Lights

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2022 (SKNIS): Inspector Carlene Phipps, Head of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, outlined several traffic restrictions that were imposed following the commissioning of Phase two (2) of the new traffic signal lights around Basseterre on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

“Some of the areas that we changed and put certain restrictions on are Wellington Road and Leonard Dickenson Street, the area by Horsford’s Gas Station. We also have Cayon Street West where if you are proceeding or you are travelling from West to East, as you get to Church Street you cannot make that right turn, you have to continue straight,” said Inspector Phipps on Wednesday (March 23) edition of Working for You.

Also, with the traffic lights mounted at Cayon Street and College Street, motorists will also be unable to make a right turn into College Street that would take them south to Bay Road. Restrictions were also placed at the bottom of Church Street.

“As you get to the bottom of Church Street you cannot make that right onto Liverpool Row, [therefore], you would have to proceed left onto Liverpool Row and you either take the right on Delisle Street or go straight towards the Circus,” she said. “Also, the Bay Road, that is in the area of Sands Complex, you either enter to Wigley Street or straight into Sands Complex.”

Parking restrictions were also placed in strategic areas in Basseterre.

“In order to facilitate the free flow of traffic and the movement of pedestrians, yellow lines or markings are placed in certain areas. For example, on Cayon Street in front of Xerox going west, we have extended the yellow line in order to have the traffic flow freely. Also, on the opposite side to Morton’s Supermarket going east as well, the traffic is also restricted in that area and in College Street Ghaut, where the St. Peter’s buses normally park, we had to push them further up College Street in order to get the traffic flowing freely between those areas.”

Additionally, on the Bay Road next to Rams Supermarket, yellow markings were placed on the entire section “because of the lights and the traffic changing in the directions coming out of Port Zante”, Inspector Phipps added that the businesses in that area were given offloading times from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.