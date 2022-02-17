Innovative Programmes And Strategies Key To Improved Crime Fighting Capabilities Across The Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 17, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris continues to provide transparent governance at the helm of the Team Unity administration in an effort to provide a safer and stronger future for all. During the February 15, 2022 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, Prime Minister Harris highlighted the strides made by the government in improving safety and security across the Federation.

“Team Unity promised to provide safer streets and safer communities. Seven years later we can say that we kept that promise by delivering more funding, new facilities, and new training opportunities to our police force in particular and security forces in general. Our recently opened Police and Fire Stations in Sandy Point, Newcastle, the Forensic Lab in Tabernacle, the brand new SSU Headquarters at Fortlands, and the installation of our CCTV monitoring system all come readily to mind. The dramatic reduction of heinous crimes of homicide is noticeable. From a high of 34 homicides in 2011 to a low of 10 in 2020, we know our country is safer. With the crime detection rate at its highest level since 2000, we know we are doing better and our country is moving in the right direction,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Prime Minister Harris attributed the much-improved crime-fighting capacity of local law enforcement agencies to a number of innovative programmes spearheaded by the Team Unity Government.

He said, “Our innovative programmes such as the Alternative Lifestyle Pathway Programme and the formation of the Explorers Club indicate that we were courageous in taking new approaches to rid the country of the scourge of crime. We could not bring back our sons and daughters whose lives were cut short by illegal guns and drugs but we could consecrate the future and disrupt the intergenerational cycle of gang warfare, strife, pain, and trauma to our families.”

“While we still have a long road ahead, we appreciate that 20 years of neglect of law and order could not be reversed in 7 years. Nevertheless, we are protecting the young and redirecting the adults to alternative paths to a good and responsible life,” said Prime Minister Harris.