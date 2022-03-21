Individual Injured During Armed Robbery, Police Investigating Incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an armed robbery in which a man was shot and injured.

Sometime after 3 p.m. on March 18, 2022, the Police received a report of the incident which took place at an establishment in Fig Tree. Several units responded. Preliminary investigations have revealed that two masked men ran into the establishment and demanded money. One of the assailants was armed with a firearm. The business operator handed over the cash pan which contained a sum of money. The armed assailant shot and injured Keston Bradshaw of Newton Ground in his arm and both assailants fled the scene.

Bradshaw is warded at the JNF General Hospital in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.