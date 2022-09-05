Independence 39 Chair Announces New Additions to Calendar of Activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 03, 2022 (SKNIS): The calendar of activities to celebrate St. Kitts and Nevis’ 39th Anniversary of Independence is expected to be released next week. It will be filled with new and exciting activities to engage a wide-cross section of the public.

Sharon Rattan, Chair of the Independence 39 Committee, announced several of the new additions to the Independence calendar on Wednesday’s (August 31, 2022) edition of the radio and television programme Working for You.

“We are looking forward to a hairstyle competition and a dress-up in national colours competition at the [Independence] parade,” she stated. Both competitions are designed to tap into the creative juices of nationals and residents and will likely involve photo submissions for judging.

Ms. Rattan also shared that private organizers have submitted two activities to be included on the calendar.

“One will be a Cultural Fair and Fashion Show, and the other will be another type of show – The Miss Phenomenal Show,” the Independence chair stated.

Ms. Rattan said that the committee is working assiduously to ensure that the activities flow and the venues, dates and times are finalized so that the calendar of activities can be released to the public.