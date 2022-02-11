Income Support And Fuel Subsidy Programmes Being Extended For A Further Three Months In 2022

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 10, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – More relief is coming to persons in St. Kitts and Nevis who are still affected financially as a result of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris told the nation that two key measures from his Government’s second stimulus package are being extended this year.

During his first press conference for the year held today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, Prime Minister Harris said the income support to disadvantaged workers and persons unemployed on account of COVID-19 and the Fuel Subsidy programme to passenger bus operators are being extended.

“In 2022, The Income Support and Fuel Subsidy Programmes are being extended for a further 3 months. The fuel subsidy is being expanded to include taxi operators who have a Travel Approved Seal. Presently, we are advised, there are 202 taxi and tour operators across the Federation bearing the seal. Persons who applied last year need not reapply. The applications that were previously submitted are in the process of being reviewed for continued eligibility,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The Income Support Programme provides qualified applicants with a stipend of up to $1,000 per month. Under the Fuel Subsidy initiative passenger bus owners, and now certified taxi operators, benefit from an allowance of $400.

Dr. Harris revealed that the first batch of fuel subsidy payments for this year was made on February 03, 2022, to 104 bus owners who were eligible.

New person wishing to apply for the Income Support or Fuel Subsidy can do so from Monday, February 14, 2022, by completing the relevant application form. The form can be downloaded from the Ministry of Finance website at www.mof.gov.kn.

Prime Minister Harris said he is pleased thousands of persons across St. Kitts and Nevis were able to benefit from these two programmes, as well as the Disability Support Programm, have benefitted thousands of families across the Federation since their implementation.

He said, “During 2021, my government provided Income Support to 3,053 persons for a total payout of $7.9 million. In addition, 109 persons benefited from the Fuel Subsidy Programme, the total payout to this programme was $129,800.00. The Disability Support Program benefited 158 persons for a total payout of $486,500.00.”

The combined payout from the Federal Government for these three programmes in 2021 was $8.58 million, benefiting 3,320 persons.