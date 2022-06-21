Inaugural Father of the Year Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2o22 — The department of Gender Affairs introduced its first-ever ” Father of the Year Award” on Friday 17th June 2022 at the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs on Victoria Road.

The objective of this initiative was to honour a father who has taken up his responsibility as a father and who has gone above and beyond for his family. In addition, the activity is meant to encourage men to carry out their responsibilities as fathers and promote and celebrate fatherhood and paternal bonds.

The Awardee of this inaugural award was Keithlyn Bergan of Sandy Point. Keithlyn or Shasta (47 years old) as he is affectionately known has six children and has been raising his three youngest children, all of whom attend primary school since their mother died.

The Department also honoured all of the fathers in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs.