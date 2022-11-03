Importers & Exporters Invited to 2nd Edition of Caribbean Virtual Agri-food Trade Mission

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 1, 2022): The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is inviting importers and exporters to participate in the 2nd edition of the Caribbean Virtual Agri-Food Trade Mission which is set to be held from November 15-17 2022.

All agri-preneurs and agro-processors on St. Kitts and Nevis are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to connect with buyers and sellers across the Caribbean, South, Central and North America.

Eligible persons from sectors that involve the trading of fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, crustacean and mollusks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, locally made cosmetics and more are asked to email [email protected] or visit the IICA office at Porte Zante for more information.

Click the link below to register:

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeCJqQA1OW7V2…/viewform