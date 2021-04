May 1-International Labour Day In a statement issued to mark May Day, ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, calls on workers, employers, governments, international organizations and all who are committed to building back better, to join forces to bring in a world of work with justice and dignity for all. Date issued: 30 April 2021 | Size/duration: […]

By Orville Williams Antigua Observer- Passengers arriving in Antigua and Barbuda will now be allowed to complete only one week of quarantine – instead of the previous two weeks – once they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19. The Cabinet announced that adjustment […]