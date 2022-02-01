Illegal Haitian Nationals Repatriated

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2022 (ZIZ) — Twenty-one nationals of Haiti who entered Nevis illegally via an unnamed boat on January 2, have been sent home.

A police official confirmed that they departed the federation on a flight on Monday afternoon, after leaving Nevis in the morning.

During his monthly press conference on Thursday Premier Mark Brantley said before their departure, however, they were treated humanely while in custody.

The Premier denounced what’s been called human trafficking and cautioned persons who may be engaging in the activity.

Several persons have been charged in connection to the incident.

On January 07, 2022, Rudolph Claxton of Craddock Road, Nevis, and Leroy Walters of Government Road, Nevis, were charged for the offence of Harbouring Illegal Immigrants.

On January 12, 2022, Wensley George and Brian Etienne, both of whom are nationals of Dominica, were charged for Illegal Entry into the Federation at a Non-Formal Port, Disembarking Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer, and Allowing Persons to Disembark a Vessel as the Master of said Vessel.

Datus Gregoire and Vincent Wendy-Darlene, both of whom are nationals of Haiti residing at McKnight, St. Kitts, were charged for Harbouring Illegal Immigrants.