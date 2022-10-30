Ice Spice Says She Made $2 Million Off Rapping After Dropping ‘Bikini Bottom’

Ice Spice says she’s feeling generous and has offered fans cash after declaring that she made $2 million after dropping her latest track, “Bikini Bottom.”

In a comment on Instagram, Ice Spice reacted to the track hitting a million views after debuting on WordStar Hip Hop on Friday. “I got 2 milli for using a mic b!tch,” she wrote in the comments. “Everyone reply your cash tags im giving away some money,” she wrote.

The song, which has 1.6 million views on Sunday and also saw her monthly Spotify listeners increase to almost 4 million listeners, has seen her career take off following her debut track “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The song has over 20 million streams on Spotify since its release in August, and it seems that “Bikini Bottom” is also headed that way.

The little-known Bronx rapper shot to instant fame after she shared that Drake had co-signed her song “Munch,” and the rapper later flew her out to Toronto to meet up.

They later unfollowed each other, and it’s unclear the reason behind that, as there were speculations that Drake might have been looking to sign her to his OVO label. However, Ice Spice has foraged on with her new release breaking new records and cementing a solid millennial fan base that loves her sound and aesthetic.

Ice Spice latest song has also gone viral on Tik Tok with fans creating their own challenges.

“How can I lose if I?m already chosen like, If she feelin’ hot then I make that bitch froze, And I get a b**ch tight every time that I post damn, If the party not lit then I rather not go,” Ice Spice rapped on the beat, which has a very similar sound to the intro song for Sponge Bob Square pants, the cartoon show

In the meantime, fans shared reactions to the song, with some praising the rapper while others have described her as the “worse rapper” ever.

“I can’t even front. This probably the worst female rapper in history,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Worst ? No. Undeveloped? Yes she got hella potential,” another said.

“When Ice Spice says, ‘how can I lose when im already chosen,’ she’s actually discussing positive manifestation through the embodiment of speech and external advancement. Ultimately saying that the universe chose her to deliver the message, therefore, making her victorious,” another said.