Ice Spice Meets Spice At BET Hip Hop Awards, “Double Spice”

There is a new Spice in town, and she is getting some love from the original Spice.

Both Ice Spice and Spice made their presence felt at last weekend’s 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The Queen of Dancehall showed the New York drill rapper some love by giving her some words of encouragement and posing for a photo with her. The dancehall legend also posed for a photo with another New York emcee, Fivio Foreign, who has tapped a number of dancehall artists recently for collabs, including Skillibeng.

Spice dons a yellow curve-hugging dress with a high thigh split showing off her hips. The Jamaican deejay complements her outfit with golden hair, white nails, and a Spice chain. Ice Spice dons her signature curly red hair, a white mesh dress, and white boots.

Ice Spice has been making a name for herself with her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The song’s music video has over 11 million views on YouTube since its release in August and millions more streams on Spotify and Apple Music. Ice Spice even caught Drake’s attention leading to the Canadian star DMing her before they were spotted partying together at a club in Toronto. There are some speculations that the two had a falling out after Drake abruptly unfollowed her on Instagram.

Spice also recently hit the airwaves with her new album, Emancipated. The project is her second album in the past two years following her Grammy-nominated debut, 10. It should be interesting to hear the two Spice on a track together. For now, you can listen to “Munch” and the dancehall diva’s new album, Emancipated.

Following her appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Spice jetted to Guyana for the sold-out show, Cricket Carnival Super Concert, with Skillibeng and Machel Montano at the National Stadium in Providence.

“As a Artist in this music business, it’s not who you are today it’s who you’ll be 20 years from now that will mark your greatness,” Spice said. “Guyana was singing Jim Screechie a song that’s 16 years Old word for word like a National Anthem Besties I love you so much, look how far we’ve came from together [hashtag Queen of Dancehall].”