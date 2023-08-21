IBHS Host Independence Activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 21st August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):The Institution Based Health Services, including hospitals and health centres will be taking part in a series of activities leading up to the 40th Anniversary of Independence in September.

The endeavor is called 40 Days to the 40th Anniversary of Independence and it began on the 11th of August with the official launch.

Clinical Instructor at the In-Service Education Department of Institution Based Health Services, Mary Caines said the activities are a combination of events from Independence Activities, SKN Moves and Caribbean Wellness calendar.

She said events include a Healthy Eating Week where persons were encouraged to not eat fast food during work and a 5-week weight loss challenge

On the 18th of August the Hospitals launched their Department Independence Decorating Competition.

Monday the 21st of August kicked of their Water Challenge Week.

Upcoming activities include a Tree Planting on the 25th, a Full Moon Walk and Scavenger Hunt on the 30th, a National Socasize day on the 15th of September and an awards ceremony and Fashion Show on the 18th.