By Kristin F. Dalton | [email protected] STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Experts says this year’s hurricane season won’t be as bad as it was in 2020, but there’s a 60% chance the 2021 season, which started June 1, will be above normal. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there’s a 30% chance of […]

Less than a week after St. Kitts and Nevis recorded its first COVID-19 death, a second person has now been confirmed a victim of the deadly virus. This was disclosed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws who said there are now two COVID-19 related deaths. “The first was last […]