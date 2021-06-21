By Kristin F. Dalton | [email protected] STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Experts says this year’s hurricane season won’t be as bad as it was in 2020, but there’s a 60% chance the 2021 season, which started June 1, will be above normal. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there’s a 30% chance of […]
Hurricane Season 2021 Could Bring 5 Major & 20 Tropical Storms – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
By Kristin F. Dalton | [email protected] STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Experts says this year’s hurricane season won’t be as bad as it was in 2020, but there’s a 60% chance the 2021 season, which started June 1, will be above normal. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there’s a 30% chance of […]