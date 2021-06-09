PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – A mission from the Organization of American States has arrived in Haiti amid concerns over what it called the country´s grave political, security and human rights situation. The OAS said the three-day trip is aimed at securing free and fair elections scheduled for September and November as President Jovenel Moïse continues […]
Human Rights Concerns: OAS Mission in Haiti Over ‘Grave Situation’ – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
