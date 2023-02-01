Huge fines for traffic breaches as of February 1 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A motorist who fails to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle will be fined $25,000 under the new Road Traffic Act and Regulations, which takes effect today.

According to the Regulations, driving a vehicle closer than 50 metres behind an emergency vehicle or stopping a vehicle within 100 metres of where the emergency vehicle has stopped will attract a fine of $5,000.

This is among monetary penalties outlined in the Act and Regulations, including a $10,000 fine for motorists who use a wireless communication device while driving as well as smoke marijuana while attempting to or driving.

Motor cars and cycles whose muffler systems exceed 85 decibels will attract a fine of $10,000, while small trucks must not exceed 90 decibels, and large trucks, 95 decibels.

Drivers who have modified their vehicles by removing the silencer or changing the system are encouraged to correct these parts per the Regulations.

Motorcyclists will also be fined $10,000 for doing a ‘wheelie’ on roads.

Other monetary penalties include a charge of $20,000 for persons operating a vehicle that is not insured, $15,000 for operating a motor vehicle fitted with or which displays lamps emitting blue light, and $10,000 for using a revolving lamp used to warn other motorists and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

Unlicensed driving schools can be fined up to $100,000 in the parish court, while failure to prominently display the valid licence or certified copy of the licence of a driving school will attract a charge of $10,000.

A fine of up to $300,000 or imprisonment for up to six months will be given for falsely advertising that a person is the holder of a licence to operate a driving school.

Drivers who damage a road sign with a motor vehicle will be fined $50,000, while those who stop a motor vehicle at any point within 12 metres of either side of a bus stop sign erected on the same road, will be fined $10,000.

Meanwhile, according to the Regulations, persons carrying dangerous goods without the appropriate transport emergency cards and manifests can be fined up to $250,000 in the Parish Court or be imprisoned for five months.

If the drivers transporting dangerous goods are not certified to do so, they will be fined $20,000, and $25,000 for transporting a passenger who is not appropriately qualified.

Persons are required to inform the police of the route they will be transporting radioactive or infectious goods at least five days before they are transported. Failure to do so will attract a monetary penalty of $25,000.

Motorists who permit a person to travel or drive in or on a motor vehicle or trailer with parts of their body protruding beyond the sides or rear of the vehicle will be fined $5,000.

A load on a motor vehicle or trailer that projects more than 30 centimetres beyond the rear of the vehicle without the use of a required warning device to indicate the length or width of the projection will attract a fine of $50,000.

Persons who do not tow a motor vehicle on a toll road using a tow truck will face a monetary penalty of $20,000.

NewsAmericasNow.com