Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 21, 2021 (RSCNPF): On July 20, 2021, the Police charged 26-year-old Patrick Howell Jr. of Cane Garden for the murder of Travis Clarke and for the offences of Robbery and Larceny which were all committed on July 16, 2021. He was also charged for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody which […]