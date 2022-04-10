How Marine Le Pen has changed since losing the 2017 presidential election

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Le Pen, 53, is currently a member of the French National Assembly representing Calais, the city on the coast near the UK that has struggled to deal with migrants heading to Britain.

She is best known as a member of the French far-right’s first family. Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, founded the National Front in 1972, a political party long viewed as racist and anti-Semitic. When the younger Le Pen took the reins from her father as party leader in 2011, she attempted to rebrand the National Front as more mainstream — going as far as expelling her father from the political party he founded after he repeated his claim that the Nazi gas chambers had been but a detail of history

Le Pen does, however, shares her father’s views on immigration. In her failed campaign against Macron, she attempted to position herself as a French Donald Trump , claiming to represent the forgotten French working classes who have suffered in the wake of globalization and technological progress.

But her economic nationalist stance, views on immigration, euroskepticism and positions on Islam in France — she wants to make it illegal for women to wear headscarves in public — proved unpopular among the French electorate, as she was thrashed in her first contest against Macron.