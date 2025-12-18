World News
How dangerous is the US standoff with Venezuela?
18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Russia and China have voiced support for Venezuela after Donald Trump intensified pressure on Nicolas Maduro.
The US is blockading sanctioned tankers in the midst of a major military build-up in the region.
What are the dangers – and what might happen next?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela
Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company based in Caracas
Temir Porras – Former foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Venezuelan deputy foreign minister
Related News
16 December 2025
Russia lists German broadcaster Deutsche Welle as ‘undesirable’
18 December 2025
From A for algebra to T for tariffs: Arabic words used in English speech
15 December 2025
Australia to discuss gun laws after 15 killed in Sydney shooting
17 December 2025