Hotel Indigo Breaks Ground

Ground has been broken for the latest in a line of luxurious, boutique hotels by the Intercontinental Group to be constructed in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hotel Indigo will be developed in the Calypso Bay area of St. Kitts.

During a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, developer Khaled Albabtain said he was pleased to contribute to the development of the country.

“[In] the region of economic development, [it] merge in a way that will contribute to the ongoing social economic transformation of St. Kitts and Nevis landscape through tourism; through business relationships and development, as well as create opportunities for employment. I want to assure you, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Tourism Minister, that we are here to stay, and we are going to increase our investment going forward. We also would like to assure you of our contribution for our cooperation with you and understanding your vision and your dream, and we hope that can we work with your cabinet to assure our target.”

Minister of Economic Development and Investment, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas spoke of the direct impacts expected in the economy.

“The Hotel Indigo promises to be a fitting example in keeping with our own aim towards a sustainable island state, keeping with our aim to have the development plans to be a sustainable green hotel. Utilizing the latest smart technology and, of course, energy-efficient equipment. This is a major investment for us, as it brings foreign direct investment of over USD$ 100 million dollars. It brings the creation of jobs. Approximately 130 persons will be engaged during the construction and operational phase.”

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew praised the development’s commitment to aligning with the sustainable Island State agenda and in caring for the environment.

“This type of investment, of course, is in keeping with what we are seeking to achieve as a federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. We seek to achieve a federation that will support its people, but will support its people in a way which will allow them the opportunity to grow, to expand, and to succeed all in keeping as would have been mentioned by Mr. Albabtain when he spoke about our sustainable island state agenda. Our sustainable island state agenda, of course, has many different dimensions to it, but underlying it is really to create an environment for the betterment of our people. Not at the expense of the environment, but that we, of course, include the environment in a particular strategic way so that it can serve what we are seeking to achieve and in the end, we can also preserve this beautiful federation.”

Hotel Indigo is expected to have 42 suites; a conference room, a business center, restaurants and bars; a gym, a bowling alley; and a swimming pool.