Honorarium approved for SWMC frontline workers

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 11th November, 2022 – Fifty workers at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) were approved to receive an honorarium in the amount of Two Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($2000XCD) on Friday 11th November,2022.

Minister responsible for SWMC, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke said she is thankful that the process has been completed which now allows for the 50 workers to be compensated for their invaluable services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During previous meetings with the staff of the Corporation, Minister Dr. Clarke assured the workers that their concerns related to their services during the pandemic were valid and would be addressed.

The paid workers include litter wardens, drivers and loaders whose jobs included collection and disposal of waste from residences and government-run facilities that housed persons infected with COVID-19 or who were in quarantine.

The Cabinet recently approved the payment of an honorarium to qualifying persons deemed Frontline Workers.