Hong Kong puts 90-year-old cardinal on trial over protest fund

(CNN)Cardinal Joseph Zen, a 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party, went on trial Monday over his role in a relief fund for the city’s pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The high-profile case has brought renewed focus on the warming ties between Beijing and the Vatican, which has seen the latter appear to avoid remarks that could risk upsetting China.

The four trustees of the protest fund were initially arrested on suspicion of “collusion with foreign forces,” a charge under a sweeping national security law that carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

They have since been charged with a lesser offense for failing to register the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, set up in June 2019 to help pay the legal and medical fees for protesters under arrest. The fund ceased operations last year following an investigation by the national security police.

