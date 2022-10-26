Hon. Latoya Jones Elected as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, October 25, 2022: Hon. Latoya B. Jones has been elected the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly today, following the administration of the Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance by the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Hon. Latoya Jones was sworn in as a Senator in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly yesterday, Monday 24th October 2022 at 12:30 pm at the High Court in Charlestown, Nevis.

Hon. Latoya Jones describes herself as a “Nevisian at heart; a dynamic young lady who is determined to empower the people of her nation”. She attributes her success to her grandmother, Mrs. Eglantine Duberry, who “instilled values and morals in me that have shaped the woman I am today. She taught me to have manners, respect, and love for everyone. She taught me to be fearless, driven, selfless, and hard-working. Giving up during difficulties was never an option for her. It, therefore, never became an option for me.”

The Hon. Deputy Speaker recently served as the Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis at the Nevis Island Administration. She previously worked as the Assistant Regulator at Nevis Financial Services Department, Senior Tax Officer, the Inland Revenue Department at Nevis Island Administration and Senior Auditor, the Department of Audit at Nevis Island Administration.