Hon. Konris Maynard Roots & Culture Summer Camp Underway

Basseterre. St. Kitts, August 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Hon. Konris Maynard Roots & Culture Summer Camp is underway as an opening ceremony was held at the William Connor Primary School on Monday(August 14, 2023).

During the ceremony, Camp Manager, Tasha Hendrickson gave an overview of the camp noting that it will be steeped in the Federation’s culture and traditions.

Camp Manager, Tasha Hendrickson

She stated, “Children would delve deep into the rich tapestry of shared history, traditions and customs, building a foundation of understanding and appreciation. Through hands-on activities, storytelling sessions, traditional music, dance, craft and even food, our young explorers would not only learn about different cultures, but they’ll also, see the beauty in diversity. They’ll discover the stories of our ancestors, learn Asian crafts, and participate in age-old rituals, all while making new friends and creating memories that would last a lifetime.”

The students will participate in activities such as baking, storytelling and drumming throughout the camp.

During his remarks, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #3, Hon. Konris Maynard said it is essential to raise awareness about the history and culture of the Federation among the younger generation.

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #3, Hon. Konris Maynard

“We have a very, very rich and deep culture here in St. Kitts and Nevis and myself and the group decided that we want to ensure that children like yourselves are aware of our roots and culture here in St. Kitts and Nevis. And so that is why we conceived this particular summer camp, not just an ordinary summer camp, but one that you can learn about our history and our heritage.”

He said that he hopes this is the start of a longstanding summer camp that the students can look forward to each year.

The camp runs from August 14th to 18th.

Campers