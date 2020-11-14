Hon. Jeffers thanks Ross University for its partnership with the Federation – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 16 hours ago

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister with responsibility for Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, expressed gratitude to the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine for handing over new breeds of cattle and sheep to the Department of Agriculture, noting that it represents a continuation of the excellent partnership that exists between the school and the Federation […]
Sat Nov 14 , 2020
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In an effort to further advance the agricultural product within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is contributing to the livestock sector by donating new breeds of cattle and sheep to the Department of Agriculture in an initiative […]

