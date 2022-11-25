Holness questions whether PNP is not about national interest Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reacted to the Senate vote on Friday that put paid to the option to extend the present states of emergency (SOEs) that have been on in seven parishes nationally since November 15.

In the video above, Holness expressed disappointment in the stance of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) on the question of extending the SEO until January 14 to help contain security challenges across sections of the country.

While indicating that he was not surprised by the negative outcome of the critical Senate vote which followed Tuesday’s affirmative vote as required by the constitution, in the House of Representatives, the prime minister questioned whether the national interest has any significant bearing on the outlook of the PNP, in comparison to its partisan political interest.

He said there is no doubt that the SOEs are effective in saving lives, and said despite the posturing of the Opposition, the SOEs are constitutional, “and no court has ruled otherwise”.

