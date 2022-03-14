His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales Launches Climate Action Scholarships for Small Island Nation Students

HRH The Prince of Wales, with the University of Cambridge, to launch Climate Action Scholarships for students from small island nations.

The new scholarships – announced today by the Universities of Cambridge, Toronto, Melbourne, McMaster, and Montreal will support students from small island nations to address climate change.

The Climate Action Scholarships are being launched to coincide with Commonwealth Day and recognise the disproportionate effects of climate change on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of which are part of the Commonwealth.

The scholarships are spear-headed by The Prince of Wales and will support students on courses that engage with sustainability, helping them develop their existing skills and knowledge to address the effects of climate change in the countries they come from.

The scholarships are provided by the University of Toronto, the University of Melbourne, McMaster University, and the University of Montreal, which along with the University of Cambridge have come together to address this critical issue.

The Climate Action Scholarships follow The Prince’s support of students from St Vincent and the Grenadines after the Volcano eruption on St Vincent in April 2021. As a result of discussions between The Prince of Wales and Mr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) welcomed 37 students from the Caribbean Islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“St Vincent and the Grenadines is extremely grateful for the splendid initiative of the Prince of Wales to secure 55 scholarships (40 undergraduate and 15 post-graduate) through the University of Wales Trinity St. David. The Prince of Wales acted swiftly on this package of scholarships, valued at £4.5 million, in the aftermath of the volcanic eruptions on St Vincent in April 2021. Thanks again to Prince Charles for his love and concern for our people, especially the young”. Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.