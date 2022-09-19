His Holiness Pope Francis Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis on Its 39th Anniversary of Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNIS) — His Holiness Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio), Bishop of Rome, Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church and Sovereign of the State of Vatican City, has congratulated the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on their attainment of 39 years as an independent nation.

In a congratulatory message addressed to His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Holiness wrote:

“As you celebrate the National Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I send cordial greetings to Your Excellency. In praying that the people of the Federation will ever dwell in harmony and fraternal solidarity, I invoke upon the Nation the abundant blessing of Almighty God.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The message was conveyed via the Apostolic Nunciature in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.