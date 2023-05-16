High School Stabbing Leaves Teen Hospitalized

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 18, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Investigations continue into a stabbing incident at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School on Wednesday that left one person hospitalized.

The police received reports of an altercation between four students that left one fifteen (15) year old male requiring emergency surgery.

According to information revealed during the investigation, four students – two siblings male and female, aged fifteen (15), and two other females in the same age range – were involved in the altercation.

During the fight, the male received a stab wound to the back with a pocket knife.

He was transported to the Pogson Hospital and then to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for emergency surgery having suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the stab wound.

On Thursday May 18 the police reported that he is warded at the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

The weapon has been retrieved and taken into Police custody. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

. — 30 —