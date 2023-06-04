Heatwave Expected To Continue Into Weekend

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 30, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): For the past few weeks St. Kitts and Nevis has been experiencing a heatwave with temperatures reaching up into the 90’s.

Met Officer at Meteorological Office, Denel Dixon told ZIZ News that there are several factors which have been contributing to the heat; among them a change in wind direction and dust in the atmosphere.

“Recently the winds would have been coming from the south east. Normally when the winds are coming from the south or south east, it brings some warm air across the island which contributes to the heat,” he said. “We are also under the influence of some dust haze. Normally when dust haze is around you start to see a less cloud development, so it gives the incoming solar radiation more opportunity to basically bake the air.”

He said the current temperatures are expected to remain until the end of the week. However things may get worse in beginning next month.

“Historically, the max temperature normally occurs in July, August, and September. So I guess this is just a bit a precursor of what is to come,” he said.

He also recommended persons with animals to keep water handy in case they are tied and cannot get to a shaded area.

Google Weather recorded Monday’s maximum temperature at 90 degrees Fahrenheit but a “feels like” temperature of 101, which indicates what it feels like on bare skin.

