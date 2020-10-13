‘Healthy Campaign’ to educate residents, visitors, travellers – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) in collaboration with the Nevis Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched an island wide “Health Campaign” on October 13. The comprehensive campaign harnesses the creativity and resources of both governmental bodies to educate and train citizens, residents and stakeholders on health and safety protocols that curb the […]
Gingerland Secondary students grateful for school supplies donated by Hon. Eric Evelyn - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Tue Oct 13 , 2020
CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and area representative for St. George’s, Gingerland, has made a donation to the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS). On October 9, Minister Evelyn visited GSS bearing school supplies for the entire student body. […]

