BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis is now offering the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Vaccine at the Newtown, Basseterre, Tabernacle, Sandy Point, Old Road, St. Paul’s, and Cayon Health Centres at 1:00 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday. Dr. Stapleton Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that the 1:00 p.m. daily vaccination […]