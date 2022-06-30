Health Authorities Monitoring Uptick of COVID-19 Cases in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2022 (SKNIS): Health authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are carefully managing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases which Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, says is a stark reminder that “despite the relaxed attitude the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”

Statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal that 192 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added between the period June 15 to 29, 2022. The numbers rose dramatically over the past three days in particular. On Monday, June 27, there were 27 cases detected. Tuesday, June 28, brought an additional 30 confirmed cases, while Wednesday, June 29, registered 43 new cases. There currently are 143 active cases as of Wednesday.

“It’s been a few months since we have been monitoring so many active cases,” Dr. Laws said at a Cabinet Press Conference on June 29. “There’s a surge in cases locally, and it’s not surprising because we have had over 700 mass events approved in the Federation over the last three months.”

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital noted that there is an uptick of cases in many countries including the United States, India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, as well as several European countries.

Additionally, Dr. Wilkinson suggested that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 among the population is likely to be higher given the popularity of Antigen home testing and the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in limiting serious illness. He added that cases are likely to continue rising in the coming weeks as a result of other social events.

As such, persons are strongly encouraged to accept a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot which remains the most effective way to avoid serious illness and death as a result of the deadly virus. Further, persons are reminded of the non-pharmaceutical measures to protect against contracting COVID-19 which include wearing facemasks, sanitizing hands, and maintaining a safe distance from others.