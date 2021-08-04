Necocli, Colombia (CNN) They travelled by the thousands to arrive here from Haiti, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, and even further, from Ghana, Mali and Togo. Now they’re stuck. Migrants start lining up on the beach of Necoclí, on the Caribbean coast of northern Colombia, in the early morning. Before them is the Gulf of Urabá, a […]
Heading for US, Stuck in Colombia – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
