HC Brenda Wills pays courtesy call to Eric Evelyn in Nevis 

Eric Evelyn, who is serving as the Acting Premier of Nevis in the absence of Premier Mark Brantley met with the High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. The high commissioner paid a courtesy call on the Premier of Nevis on June 4.

The High Commissioner Brenda Wills was visiting Nevis for the first time in her tenure. As such, this was a very important meeting from the viewpoint of regional and international relations.

During this visit, the leaders discussed several important issues. The acting premier of Nevis took the opportunity to inform the High Commissioner about all the development plans that are ongoing in Nevis.

Some of these discussions came from the field of agriculture and in marine resources. Minister Eric Evelyn handles the responsibility for the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine resources in the NIA.

The Minister also shared several important updates regarding the infrastructure development that is ongoing in the country. They discussed the steps that Nevis is taking in order to ensure water security and our the country’s steps towards geothermal.

The authorities discussed how Canada can help and support the island nation in their quest towards development. Minister Eric Evelyn noted that Canada is a powerhouse for energy and food.

As such they discussed ways to use Canada’s experience for the benefit of Nevis. The Premier has confirmed that he is looking forward to collaborating with Canada on thr development of Nevis.

He noted that their discussion also touched on areas of education including technical and vocational training, cyber security. The High Commissioner has expressed her delight in meeting Minister Evelyn and hoped that the two nations can work together in the future.

High Commissioner Brenda Wills, who visited the island for the first time, said that she will be looking forward to visiting Nevis very soon. Acting Premier Eric Evelyn also expressed his delight in hosting the High Commissioner for this meeting.