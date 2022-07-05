Hasaranga and Brevis Join Patirots

July 4, 2022 (CPL) — The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.

This year they will be joined by Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Also heading to the Patriots is the hugely exciting South African batter Dewald Brevis who has impressed the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Hasaranga will be available after the first few matches of the Patriots season and Pakistani off-spinner Qasim Akram will be with the franchise until he arrives. Akram led the Pakistan team which took part in the U19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and Afghan leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed will be with the Patriots for their first appearances at the Hero CPL. The Patriots have one more overseas spot left to fill which will be announced in the coming weeks. The Patriots will have five more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday – 7 July – at 9 am Eastern Caribbean Time.

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS

DWAYNE BRAVO (R)

EVIN LEWIS (R)

ANDRE FLETCHER (S)

WANINDU HASARANGA (S)

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD (R)

DWAINE PRETORIUS (S)

DARREN BRAVO (S)

SHELDON COTTRELL (R)

DOMINIC DRAKES (R)

TO BE CONFIRMED

DEWALD BREVIS (S)

IZHARULHAQ NAVEED (S)

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

(R) – Retained (S) – Signed