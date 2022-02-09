Happening Tomorrow: Prime Minister Harris’ Press Conference At 10:00am

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 09, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – All are reminded that Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will hold his press conference tomorrow, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 am in the Conference Room at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lime Kiln, Basseterre.

Citizens and residents can listen and view the prime minister’s press conference live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.