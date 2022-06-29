Happening Today… Cabinet Press Conference at 2:00pm

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – All are reminded that the Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will hold a press conference later today, Wednesday, June 29 at 2:00 pm to update citizens and residents on a number of matters of national interest.

The Cabinet Press Conference will take place at the conference room of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and will be carried live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.