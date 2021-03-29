Hamilton Reserve Bank sponsors annual kite flying competition and workshop – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

By Monique Washington Hamilton Reserve Bank (formerly the Nevis International Bank and Trust) will be spreading cheer this Easter, as the exclusive sponsors for a kite-flying competition on Good Friday (April 2) and kite-making workshop, organized by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). This annual competition features hundreds of Nevisians coming out and participating or spectating. […]

Police in St Kitts and Nevis are denying reports of a body being found in a guest house in Basseterre following reports of such being posted on Social Media. Police however indicated that a lady who was staying at a guest house in Basseterre took ill and the Emergency Medical […]