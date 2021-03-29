Hamilton Reserve Bank sponsors annual kite flying competition and workshop – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 21 hours ago

By Monique Washington Hamilton Reserve Bank (formerly the Nevis International Bank and Trust) will be spreading cheer this Easter, as the exclusive sponsors for a kite-flying competition on Good Friday (April 2)  and kite-making workshop, organized by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). This annual competition features hundreds of Nevisians coming out and participating or spectating. […]
Next Post

Ill guest not body removed from guest house - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Mon Mar 29 , 2021
Police in St Kitts and Nevis are denying reports of a body being found in a guest house in Basseterre following reports of such being posted on Social Media. Police however indicated that a lady who was staying at a guest house in Basseterre took ill and the Emergency Medical […]

You May Like

Hamilton Reserve Bank sponsors annual kite flying competition and workshop – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 21 hours ago

By Monique Washington Hamilton Reserve Bank (formerly the Nevis International Bank and Trust) will be spreading cheer this Easter, as the exclusive sponsors for a kite-flying competition on Good Friday (April 2)  and kite-making workshop, organized by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). This annual competition features hundreds of Nevisians coming out and participating or spectating. […]
Next Post

Ill guest not body removed from guest house - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Mon Mar 29 , 2021
Police in St Kitts and Nevis are denying reports of a body being found in a guest house in Basseterre following reports of such being posted on Social Media. Police however indicated that a lady who was staying at a guest house in Basseterre took ill and the Emergency Medical […]

You May Like