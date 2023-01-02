Halo donates over $76,000 to Street Pastors

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Halo Foundation recently donated $76,546.00 to Antigua Street Pastors. The sum was raised at Wings of Charity, Halo’s annual fundraiser held each June in London.

H.E. Lady Williams made the presentation to Mr. Barry Sebastian, Co-ordinator of the Street Pastors. “We make it our priority to attempt to improve the conditions of the charities under our patronage”, she said. “The Street Pastors do their best to help the homeless and destitute on the streets of St.John’s, but their resources are seriously constrained . We hope that this contribution can assist the organisation to make an even more meaningful impact.”

More information on the work of the Street Pastors can be found at: https://youtu.be/qoh0bYmglv4

