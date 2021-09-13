Haiti’s Main Political Parties Reach Temp Govt. Deal – The St Kitts Nevis Observer Haiti’s main political forces reached an agreement to establish a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. hich the figure of provisional President disappears. A Council of Ministers under the leadership of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister will now rule the Caribbean island. The opposition forces highlighted that […]

Next Post Trinidad and Tobago the Dominant Regional Force in Gas Production by2025 - The St Kitts Nevis Observer A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. by: GlobalData Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the […]

