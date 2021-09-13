Haiti’s main political forces reached an agreement to establish a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. hich the figure of provisional President disappears. A Council of Ministers under the leadership of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister will now rule the Caribbean island. The opposition forces highlighted that […]
Haiti’s Main Political Parties Reach Temp Govt. Deal – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Haiti’s main political forces reached an agreement to establish a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. hich the figure of provisional President disappears. A Council of Ministers under the leadership of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister will now rule the Caribbean island. The opposition forces highlighted that […]
Haiti’s Main Political Parties Reach Temp Govt. Deal – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Haiti’s main political forces reached an agreement to establish a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. hich the figure of provisional President disappears. A Council of Ministers under the leadership of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister will now rule the Caribbean island. The opposition forces highlighted that […]