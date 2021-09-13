Haiti’s Main Political Parties Reach Temp Govt. Deal – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Haiti’s main political forces reached an agreement to establish a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. hich the figure of provisional President disappears. A Council of Ministers under the leadership of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister will now rule the Caribbean island. The opposition forces highlighted that […]
Trinidad and Tobago the Dominant Regional Force in Gas Production by2025 - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Mon Sep 13 , 2021